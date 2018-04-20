NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday called the Election Commission "biased" and alleged that it was conspiring with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to destabilize the AAP government in Delhi.

Addressing the media here, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj referred to remarks by the poll panel's former legal advisor, S.K. Mendiratta, that his opinion was not taken before the Election Commission disqualified 20 AAP MLAs for holding "office of profit".

"Now it's established that the EC is biased," Bharadwaj said. "If advice was not taken from him (Mendiratta), it means that advice was coming from the Prime Minister's office."

The AAP leader said the former Election Commission chief, during whose tenure the decision to disqualify the AAP MLAs was taken, was an IAS officer who was close to Modi when the latter was the Gujarat Chief Minister.

"Country's EC with Prime Minister is conspiring to destabilize the elected government in Delhi," Bharadwaj said, adding this was a "very dangerous sign".