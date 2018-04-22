NEW DELHI: Delhi's power sector regulator DERC has framed regulations providing for the formation of forum and ombudsman to redress grievances of the consumers.

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (Forum for Redressal of the Grievances of the Consumers and Ombudsman) Regulation 2018 provides for the constitution of a forum by each power distribution company (discom), officials said.

Each forum will consist of three members including its chairperson that will be nominated by the DERC, according to the regulation.

"The forum will have the jurisdiction to entertain the grievances filed by the complainants with respect to the services provided by the distribution licensee and give such order and direction as may be deemed necessary," it said.

There will be no fee for filing grievances with the forum. The regulation empowers the DERC to designate a person as ombudsman to carry out the functions entrusted to him by the Electricity Act 2003 as well as the DERC Regulation 2018.

The commission can designate more than one ombudsman, if so necessary. The term of the ombudsman will be three years from entering the office.

The powers of ombudsman will be receiving representation from complainants aggrieved by any order of the forum.

Such a representation will need to be made within one month of the order by the forum.

Within one year of the notification of the regulation, each forum and ombudsman will come up with consumer-friendly website to enable e-filing of complaints.