NEW DELHI: An AAP government's decision, granting "ad hoc" promotions to 2,738 regular teachers as lecturers to teach students of different subjects and age groups without having any training for the new job, has been challenged before the Delhi High Court.

The AAP government decision has been challenged by two school students, who have contended that the school children are being used as guinea pigs to provide benefits to the teachers.

The plea came up before Justice Sunil Gaur who listed it for hearing on May 10 subject to the removal of technical objections to the petition raised by the high court's registry.

The students' plea said the April 11 promotion order, if implemented, would result in "displacing and transplanting the existing batch of teachers to a new situation involving students of different age groups and different subjects to which they were neither ever exposed to nor trained to handle.

"The petition, filed through advocates Shanmugo Patro and Tarun Kumar, also contended that the orders promoting the trained graduate teachers (TGT) as the post graduate teachers (PGT) or lecturers would only make the students suffer.

The petition said the AAP government order would lead to a situation where the teachers, presently teaching Maths, English or Science to the students of classes six to ten, will have to teach Economics, Geography, History and Political Science to students of classes 11 and 12 after their promotion.