NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today assured Delhi University's Bhagini Nivedita College of expediting the construction work of its building.

"The Deputy Chief Minister gave an assurance for early construction of the college building. He also visited the yoga and apparel design exhibition organised by the students and praised their efforts," a statement by the college read.

Sisodia visited the college for its 24th annual day, which was also attended by the college's chairman and governing body members.