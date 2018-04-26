NEW DELHI: It was a hot morning in the national capital on Thursday with the minimum temperature recorded at 25.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the weather office said.

"The sky will be partly cloudy with the possibility of dust storm or thunderstorm towards afternoon or evening," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 42 degrees Celsius and the humidity at 8.30 was 29 per cent.

Wednesday's maximum temperature settled at 38.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average and the minimum was recorded at 20.8 degrees Celsius.