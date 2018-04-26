Mangled remains of a school van after it collided with a tanker near Kanhaiya Nagar metro station in north-west Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: A seven-year-old girl died and 17 students were injured after a milk tanker rammed into a school van this morning near Kanhaiya Nagar metro station in northwest Delhi, police said.

The school van was carrying children from two schools in Keshavpuram, they added.

The deceased was identified as Garima and the injured children are being treated at different hospitals, police said.

The drivers of both the vehicles were detained, they added.

Further details are awaited.