Home Cities Delhi

3 of a family killed during fight over property dispute in Delhi

Three members of a family were killed following a property dispute between two brothers in northwest Delhi's Model Town.

Published: 27th April 2018 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2018 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Three members of a family were killed following a property dispute between two brothers in northwest Delhi's Model Town, the police said today.

Last night the two bothers got into a fight with each other over a long-pending property dispute, they said.

During the fight, Gurjeet was allegedly stabbed and his security guard fired upon Jaspal and his wife Prabhjot, injuring them.

The couple's son was also injured in the fight, the police said.

Following the incident, Gurjeet, Jaspal and Prabhjot were rushed to the hospital, where they were declared brought dead, the police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia launches new party ‘Hamro Sikkim Party’

Hospital wrongly operates leg of patient with head injury, Delhi Medical Council to the rescue

Seven-year-old girl dies, 18 children injured in school van-tanker collision in North Delhi

IPL2018
Videos
File: In this Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014 file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping as he welcomes him at a hotel in Ahmadabad, India. | AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi hold one-on-one meeting
Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger looks on prior to the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid at the Arsenal stadium in London, Britain, Thursday, April 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Wenger's 'bitter taste' after Atleti draw, Simeone praises his 'heroes'
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures