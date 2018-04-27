3 of a family killed during fight over property dispute in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Three members of a family were killed following a property dispute between two brothers in northwest Delhi's Model Town, the police said today.

Last night the two bothers got into a fight with each other over a long-pending property dispute, they said.

During the fight, Gurjeet was allegedly stabbed and his security guard fired upon Jaspal and his wife Prabhjot, injuring them.

The couple's son was also injured in the fight, the police said.

Following the incident, Gurjeet, Jaspal and Prabhjot were rushed to the hospital, where they were declared brought dead, the police said.