Delhi transport officials told to reply to email in 24 hours

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday ordered Motor Licensing Officers (MLOs) to respond to email from applicants within 24 hours, adding he had received scores of complaints of MLOs not replying to emails.

People approach MLOs mainly for getting a driving licence or registering a vehicle.

The order issued on Friday also directed the MLOs to generate a daily report on the number of emails received, replied and not replied.

"Email has emerged as a major source of communication and all the MLOs need to be sensitized that they must respond to the emails within 24 hours of their receipt," the order said.

"Special Commissioner (Transport) may be directed to review the status in weekly meetings with MLOs."