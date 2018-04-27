Home Cities Delhi

Delhi transport officials told to reply to email in 24 hours

The order issued on Friday also directed the MLOs to generate a daily report on the number of emails received, replied and not replied.

Published: 27th April 2018 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2018 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday ordered Motor Licensing Officers (MLOs) to respond to email from applicants within 24 hours, adding he had received scores of complaints of MLOs not replying to emails.

People approach MLOs mainly for getting a driving licence or registering a vehicle.

The order issued on Friday also directed the MLOs to generate a daily report on the number of emails received, replied and not replied.

"Email has emerged as a major source of communication and all the MLOs need to be sensitized that they must respond to the emails within 24 hours of their receipt," the order said.

"Special Commissioner (Transport) may be directed to review the status in weekly meetings with MLOs."

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Delhi transport Kailash Gahlot
More from this section

Kejriwal withdraws appeal in High Court against summons in defamation case 

Delhi government says 'no' to Muslim school teachers going for Friday prayers

Delhi man arrested for blackmailing women on social media

IPL2018
Videos
File: In this Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014 file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping as he welcomes him at a hotel in Ahmadabad, India. | AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi hold one-on-one meeting
Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger looks on prior to the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid at the Arsenal stadium in London, Britain, Thursday, April 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Wenger's 'bitter taste' after Atleti draw, Simeone praises his 'heroes'
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures