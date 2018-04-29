Home Cities Delhi

Woman kills herself five days after her boyfriend committed suicide in Delhi

The woman left a suicide note, in which she said no one was responsible for her death and it was her decision to kill herself.

29th April 2018

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Five days after her boyfriend killed himself, an 18-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the Bakhtawarpur area of Rohini today, police said.

The woman was found hanging inside her house.

Her family told the police that five days ago, a 24-year-old man, whom she wanted to marry, had killed himself and she was upset due to it.

The man wanted to marry her but her family was against the marriage and had even threatened the man, locals said.

They claimed that the woman had attempted to slit her throat with a blade on the day the man killed himself.

However, the police said the woman's suicide attempt was not reported to them.

Today, when her brothers were sleeping and her parents and sister were away, she allegedly took the extreme step, the police said.

The police have stepped up security in the area.

