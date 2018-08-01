Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari demands action against illegal migrants in city

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari today demanded that the AAP government should identify and evict Rohingyas and Bangladeshis living illegally in the national capital, saying they were depriving the poor in India of their rights.

The Delhi BJP has written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue, he told reporters here.

He said the BJP has already made the demand to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and now the Delhi government must act to ensure eviction of illegal migrants.

"The Delhi government should identify and ensure action against Rohingyas and Bangladeshis living illegally in different parts of Delhi," he said.

Illegal migrants were depriving India's poorest of their rights and were also found to be involved in criminal activities sometimes, he said.

Tiwari's remark came after the Assam government published the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), a list of its citizens, on July 30.

The draft has 2.9 crore names out of 3.29 crore applications, leaving out over 40 lakh applicants.