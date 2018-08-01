Home Cities Delhi

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari demands action against illegal migrants in city

Illegal migrants were depriving India's poorest of their rights and were also found to be involved in criminal activities the Delhi BJP said in a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Published: 01st August 2018 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Tiwari has been at the receiving end of people's anger on social media and other fora and been severely castigated for his public behaviour in the March and August incidents.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari today demanded that the AAP government should identify and evict Rohingyas and Bangladeshis living illegally in the national capital, saying they were depriving the poor in India of their rights.

The Delhi BJP has written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue, he told reporters here.

He said the BJP has already made the demand to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and now the Delhi government must act to ensure eviction of illegal migrants.

"The Delhi government should identify and ensure action against Rohingyas and Bangladeshis living illegally in different parts of Delhi," he said.

Illegal migrants were depriving India's poorest of their rights and were also found to be involved in criminal activities sometimes, he said.

Tiwari's remark came after the Assam government published the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), a list of its citizens, on July 30.

The draft has 2.9 crore names out of 3.29 crore applications, leaving out over 40 lakh applicants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manoj Tiwari Delhi BJP AAP government Arvind Kejriwal Illegal migrants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century