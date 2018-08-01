Female flight attendant suicide: Delhi Crime Branch takes over probe

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch has taken over the probe into the alleged suicide of a female flight attendant in south Delhi's Panchsheel Park last month, police said today.

Anissia Batra, who worked with a German airline, had allegedly jumped from the terrace of her house on July 13.

Her husband Mayank Singhvi was arrested on the charge of dowry death.

The case was transferred to the Crime Branch a few days ago after Anissia's family alleged inadequacies in the manner the local police carried out the investigation, a senior police officer said.