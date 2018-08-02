Delhi: Suspected member of Neeraj Bawana gang injured in encounter

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man, suspected to be a member of the Neeraj Bawana gang, suffered injuries in an encounter with police today, a senior officer said.

The encounter took place near the Millennium depot in southeast Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan area at around 5:15 am, he said.

The accused, Saddam Hussain, was previously involved in seven crime cases and was wanted in a firing incident that occurred Kotla Mubarakpur, the officer said.

Police had received information that Hussain would come near the Millennium depot on a motorcycle.

Subsequently, a trap was laid to arrest him.

Hussain fired at the policemen, who retaliated.

He suffered bullet injuries in the exchange of fire and was taken to a hospital, the officer said.