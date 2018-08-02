Home Cities Delhi

Report highlights Delhi government's major failure in reaching out to the three girls who died of starvation

Administrative flaws such as non-availability of a ration card, no functional anganwadi near their residence, and midday meals not being served during school vacations have been pointed out.

Published: 02nd August 2018 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A report compiled by the Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan on the death of three girls due to starvation states that they seemed extremely week in the three days prior to death, so much so that they "would only come out to defecate in the corridor as they were unable to reach the toilet".

Almost a week after the three minor girls, Mansi (8), Shikha (4) and Parul (2), who were living in extreme poverty in the national capital, died at a government hospital in Mandawli area in East Delhi, the report, prepared by members who visited the room where the family was living and interacted with people who knew the family, throws light on the failure of the Delhi government to reach out to the girls.

Administrative flaws such as non-availability of a ration card, no functional anganwadi near their residence, and midday meals not being served during school vacations have been highlighted.

The two-storey building on Pandit Chowk, which has 28 similar rooms, has one community toilet. The post-mortem reports of the girls confirmed that the girls' "stomach, bladder and rectum were found empty. There was no trace of fat on their bodies."

Shikha and Parul were not enrolled at a nearby Anganwadi. As per the norms, the girl aged two was entitled to take home rations, while the four-year-old was entitled to a snack and a meal had they been enrolled at the anganwadi. As per the report of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, about Rs 1,800 was available in the bank account of the eldest girl, Mansi.

The reports says that "the Delhi government has failed to put in place this statutory framework despite repeated directions from the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court. Lack of accountability systems means people's complaints of denial of food security, like not having a ration card, non-functional anganwadis etc. remain unaddressed".

Most of the tenants in the building are daily wagers. Being migrants, they stay there only for a few months at a time, and none interacted with the three girls and the mother as for three days they stayed inside their room. Mangal, the father, is still missing and the mother is in hospital, suffering from a mental ailment.

"Sudesh who is the owner of the building said she had never seen or interacted with the family prior to the death of the three girls. She knew Narayan who was living on rent in the room where the family spent their last days prior to death of the girls. Narayan was unmarried had no family".

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anganwadi Starvation death Arvind Kejriwal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century