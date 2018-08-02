Report highlights Delhi government's major failure in reaching out to the three girls who died of starvation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A report compiled by the Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan on the death of three girls due to starvation states that they seemed extremely week in the three days prior to death, so much so that they "would only come out to defecate in the corridor as they were unable to reach the toilet".

Almost a week after the three minor girls, Mansi (8), Shikha (4) and Parul (2), who were living in extreme poverty in the national capital, died at a government hospital in Mandawli area in East Delhi, the report, prepared by members who visited the room where the family was living and interacted with people who knew the family, throws light on the failure of the Delhi government to reach out to the girls.

Administrative flaws such as non-availability of a ration card, no functional anganwadi near their residence, and midday meals not being served during school vacations have been highlighted.

The two-storey building on Pandit Chowk, which has 28 similar rooms, has one community toilet. The post-mortem reports of the girls confirmed that the girls' "stomach, bladder and rectum were found empty. There was no trace of fat on their bodies."

Shikha and Parul were not enrolled at a nearby Anganwadi. As per the norms, the girl aged two was entitled to take home rations, while the four-year-old was entitled to a snack and a meal had they been enrolled at the anganwadi. As per the report of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, about Rs 1,800 was available in the bank account of the eldest girl, Mansi.

The reports says that "the Delhi government has failed to put in place this statutory framework despite repeated directions from the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court. Lack of accountability systems means people's complaints of denial of food security, like not having a ration card, non-functional anganwadis etc. remain unaddressed".

Most of the tenants in the building are daily wagers. Being migrants, they stay there only for a few months at a time, and none interacted with the three girls and the mother as for three days they stayed inside their room. Mangal, the father, is still missing and the mother is in hospital, suffering from a mental ailment.

"Sudesh who is the owner of the building said she had never seen or interacted with the family prior to the death of the three girls. She knew Narayan who was living on rent in the room where the family spent their last days prior to death of the girls. Narayan was unmarried had no family".