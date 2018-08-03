Home Cities Delhi

Six burglars caught on CCTV camera dancing arrested in Delhi 

The unusual act was caught in a CCTV camera installed in the lane where a burglar apparently indulged in an impromptu victory dance after other members of the gang successfully broke into shops.

Published: 03rd August 2018 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

A burglar indulged in an impromptu victory dance after other members of the gang successfully broke into multiple shops.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A gang of six burglars who were caught dancing on CCTV camera footage before committing robbery in north Delhi's Lahori Gate area has been arrested, police said today.

The unusual act was caught in a CCTV camera installed in the lane where a burglar apparently indulged in an impromptu victory dance after other members of the gang successfully broke into multiple shops and stole cash, electronic items etc, they said.

The accused were identified as Alam, Anand, Sahib Ansari, Mohammad Safeeq, Salman and Anil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Nupur Prasad said.

One autorickshaw, two laptops, one LCD, some other electronic items and lock-breaking equipment were recovered from their possession, she said.

On July 10, an incident of burglary was reported in the Novelty Cinema area in which shutters of four shops were found broken and some electronic items and cash were stolen by a gang of burglars, Prasad said.

The CCTV camera installed there captured the burglars dancing on the street before breaking the shutters, he said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused used an autorickshaw with a tri-colour design at its rear.

Further investigation was carried out on the basis of this clue, the officer said. About 3,000 autorickshaws were short-listed with the help of RTO, Burari.

Later, two autorickshaws of identical description were pinpointed by the police team. The activities of theses two autorickshaws' drivers were kept under surveillance, she said.

On the basis of a tip-off, the six accused were arrested along with the autorickshaws that was used in the commission of a crime, she added.

Police said the accused Alam is involved in 43 cases of theft and burglaries while his associate Anand is involved in six cases of theft and burglaries registered in Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
burglars theft delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release