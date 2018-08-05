Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: IAS association condemns Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot's 'misbehavior' with woman officer

In a series of tweets, Joshi also The IAS-AGMUT Association has also alleged that threats to the integrity and dignity of the officers continued "unabated".replied to the allegation that she was prote

Published: 05th August 2018 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The apex organisation of IAS officers in the country has "condemned" the alleged "misbehaviour" of Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot with Transport Secretary Varsha Joshi at a recent meeting, saying it was "unacceptable".

Joshi, who refused to comment on the issue, however, took to Twitter today, listing the various initiatives taken by the Transport department to ensure efficiency and remove corruption in the department, where she serves as secretary-cum-commissioner.

"This kind of misbehaviour with officials is just not acceptable. Strongly condemned," the IAS (Central) Association tweeted, referring to the incident involving Joshi.

In a series of tweets, Joshi also replied to the allegation that she was protecting touts.

"The idea of a Transport Commissioner - any Transport Commissioner - protecting touts is beyond laughable," she said while promising to provide the details of the steps taken to check corruption since April 2017, when she took charge of the post.

Gahlot allegedly misbehaved with Joshi during a meeting on Friday to review the replies of the Transport department to questions to be asked in the Monsoon Session of the Assembly.

The development, following a protest movement by IAS officers earlier this year over an alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, has further strained the relations between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the bureaucrats.

The IAS-AGMUT Association has also alleged that threats to the integrity and dignity of the officers continued "unabated".

"We embraced the assurances of our Hon'ble CM but the threats on our dignity and integrity continue unabated," tweeted the association of IAS officers belonging to the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre.

The current controversy is related to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's visit to the Burari Transport Authority office last month, where complaints of alleged corruption were received by him.

Joshi and Gahlot differed on a reply to be given to a listed question in the Assembly.

"Burari is a sprawling campus, hampered by terrible traffic flow all around it. We started last year by demolishing a lot of kiosks of touts flourishing in the lane between the VIU and ARU. Some have got a stay, some are on MCD land; we are following up those ones," Joshi tweeted about the condition prevailing at the Burari Transport Authority office.

Meanwhile, the AAP today said Gahlot had refused to approve the answer to the question prepared by Joshi that "no corruption or irregularities were found" at the Burari Transport Authority during Kejriwal's visit.

In a statement, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "Anybody and everybody who has a commercial vehicle like autorickshaw, taxi, tempo, bus knows it well that the Burari Transport Authority is a den of corruption. Every vehicle owner needs to get a fitness certificate every year and it cannot happen without agents and touts."

He added that a question was put up in the Assembly on whether any irregularities or corruption were found during Kejriwal's visit to the Burari Transport Authority office.

"To which the Transport Commissioner presented the answer as 'No corruption or irregularities were found'. The minister (Gahlot) refused to approve this answer to be presented at Delhi Assembly," the statement quoted Bhardwaj as saying.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sonam Wangchuk (Photo | Twitter)
Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Sonam Wangchuk asks for better government education system for all
Jan Adhikar Party activists clash with police personnel during their protest against the recent incident of Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case in Patna on August 4 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Muzzafarpur shelter home rape case: RJD, Opposition protest at Jantar Mantar
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta