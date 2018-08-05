Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University releases 7th cut-off list

Students in the general category can apply for BA(Hons) Economics in Kamla Nehru College, Aryabhatta College, Daulat Ram College and Delhi College of Arts and Commerce.

Published: 05th August 2018 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi University on Saturday released its seventh cut-off list for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses with many off-campus colleges declaring the availability of seats in science and commerce streams.

Students in the general category can apply for BA(Hons) Economics in Kamla Nehru College, Aryabhatta College, Daulat Ram College and Delhi College of Arts and Commerce.

Seats are also available for general category candidates in BA(Hons) English at Aryabhatta College along with other courses like BA programme,  BA(Hons) Political Science.

Similarly, the general aspirants can apply for BA(Hons) in Sanskrit and Sociology in Bharati College.

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce has seats available for BA(Hons) English, BA(Hons) History and BA(Hons) Journalism.

Science students in the general category can apply for Bsc (Hons) in Computer Science at Dyal Singh College while Daulat Ram College has seats available under its Bsc(Hons) Mathematics course.

Acharya Narendra Dev College has seats available for general category candidates under BA(Hons) Botany and Chemistry.

The new academic session had started last month.

The varsity threw open its admission portal for aspirants of various undergraduate courses on May 15.

The registration for these courses ended on June 7.

The first cut-offs were announced on June 19.

The total number of male applicants are 1,44,248, women 1,34,297 and other applicants 29.

According to an official from the university, 2,78,544 aspirants have made payments.

Last year, around 2.20 lakh candidates had made payments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta