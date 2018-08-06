Delhi flight attendant death: Anissia Batra's family members, friends hold candlelight vigil

By PTI

NEW DELHI: People from various walks of life held a candlelight vigil today at Parliament Street in memory of flight attendant Anissia Batra, who allegedly committed suicide last month.

Anissia had jumped to death from the terrace of her house in south Delhi's Panchsheel Park. Her husband, Mayank Singhvi, was later arrested on charges of harassing her for dowry and abetting her to commit suicide.

The case was recently transferred to Crime Branch from the district police.

Over 500 people, including Anissia's family and friends, were part of the vigil organised to demand justice for her.

Anissia's family, which has been demanding a fair probe into the alleged suicide, rued that the case was handed to the Crime Branch after a delay of 21 days.

The extent of damage, which has already been caused, has scarred them for life, said the family members, adding they still hope for a fair probe.

Anissia's family said they were planning to approach the Crime Branch tomorrow to seek a speedy probe into the case.