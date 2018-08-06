Home Cities Delhi

Delhi flight attendant death: Anissia Batra's family members, friends hold candlelight vigil

Anissia's family, which has been demanding a fair probe into the alleged suicide, rued that the case was handed to the Crime Branch after a delay of 21 days.

Published: 06th August 2018 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: People from various walks of life held a candlelight vigil today at Parliament Street in memory of flight attendant Anissia Batra, who allegedly committed suicide last month.

Anissia had jumped to death from the terrace of her house in south Delhi's Panchsheel Park. Her husband, Mayank Singhvi, was later arrested on charges of harassing her for dowry and abetting her to commit suicide.

The case was recently transferred to Crime Branch from the district police.

Over 500 people, including Anissia's family and friends, were part of the vigil organised to demand justice for her.

Anissia's family, which has been demanding a fair probe into the alleged suicide, rued that the case was handed to the Crime Branch after a delay of 21 days.

The extent of damage, which has already been caused, has scarred them for life, said the family members, adding they still hope for a fair probe.

Anissia's family said they were planning to approach the Crime Branch tomorrow to seek a speedy probe into the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anissia Batra Delhi flight attendant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta