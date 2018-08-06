Delhi High Court​ directs employers not to recover enhanced minimum wages from employees

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered all the scheduled employers, who gave enhanced wages as per the notification issued by the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor, to not recover any such amount from their employees.

After the Delhi government's notification to increase minimum wages was struck down, the court clarified that employers who paid enhanced wages as per the notification shall not recover the money from their employees.

This puts to rest the confusion and apprehensions regarding employers trying and revoking enhanced wages that were paid earlier as per a government notice.

The government had noticed that certain employers are contemplating to recover increased minimum wages from workers, after the High Court on Saturday quashed the government notification that had fixed higher minimum wages for workers in March 2017.