Lack of funds tie hands of NGO to beef up security at shelter home in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A spot visit to a night shelter in July at Mori Gate by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) revealed several lapses, but the NGO maintaining the facility for children claimed its hands are tied due to lack of government funds.

"Security and safety of the children be given utmost priority and all necessary precautions be taken," read a point mentioned by the CWC in its letter addressed to the in-charge of the shelter home for children.

The night shelter is home to 22 children, rescued from the streets of Delhi, and is run by eight staff members from the NGO 'Prayas Juvenile Aid'. The NGO claimed the government monthly provides fund of Rs 2,000 per child, excluding fixed assets given every five years for beds etc.

"The centre was earlier run as an open shelter where the children were allowed to come and go as per their will. But now, it works as a shelter home where they stay 24x7 for at least four months and cannot leave the place without the CWC permission," the NGO convenor.

"Although the CWC has asked to prioritise security of the children, the lack of funds from the Women and Child Department becomes a hurdle to deploy additional staff. For now, one caretaker and an outreach worker stay with children at night," the convenor added. Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women swung into action on Monday by setting up an expert committee to conduct social audit of all shelter homes for women and girls. The committee has been asked to submit its report in three months.