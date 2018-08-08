Home Cities Delhi

93% of Faculty want VC out: JNUTA  referendum

A whopping 93 per cent of faculty members at Jawaharlal Nehru University in the capital, who participated in a referendum on whether Vice Chancellor M Jadgesh Kumar should remain or go, voted against

Published: 08th August 2018 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 06:42 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A whopping 93 per cent of faculty members at Jawaharlal Nehru University in the capital, who participated in a referendum on whether Vice Chancellor M Jadgesh Kumar should remain or go, voted against him.A total of about 300 teachers of total 600, took part in the voting that asked for their views on another question, whether the University be burdened with High Education Funding Agency. 
To the second question, 96 per cent of those who voted answered in a negative. 

“We wanted every teacher whichever group he or she might be in so come out and vote in the referendum because it’s important for us to understand what is the collective view on the matter,” said JNUTA president Sonajharia Minz. “This exercise is in protest of complete breakdown of consultative mechanism at the University.”She said that a detailed discussion on the outcome of the referendum will be held in the general body meeting of the association.

