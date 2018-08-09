Home Cities Delhi

Over 12000 trees cut in Delhi for various government projects in last three years

In Delhi, more than 12,800 trees have been cut in the last three years for various government projects, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh informed Rajya Sabha today.

Published: 09th August 2018 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

People hug a tree at Sarojini Nagar to protest against the proposed felling of around 16,500 trees in south Delhi, on Sunday, 24 June 2018. (EPS | Parveen Negi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In Delhi, more than 12,800 trees have been cut in the last three years for various government projects, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh informed Rajya Sabha today.

"Department of forest and wildlife, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi has informed that 12,849 trees have been cut during the last three years - 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 in Delhi for various government projects," Puri said in a written reply to a question.

In another question, the Union minister said over ten lakh trees will be planted in different parts of the national capital.

"It has been decided to plant more than 10,00,000 trees in different parts of Delhi including 25,000 by NBCC, 50,000 CPWD, 20,000 by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and 10,00,000 by Delhi Development Authority (DDA)," the minister also said.

Comments(1)

  • Dipsona

    That’s bad, cutting down trees is not an option. So sad.
    26 minutes ago reply
