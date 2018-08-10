Attempt by AAP to mob lynch us in Delhi assembly: BJP MLAs to speaker Ram Niwas Goel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On the fourth day of the monsoon session in Delhi assembly there was heated argument between AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and BJP MLA Vijendra Gupta in the Delhi assembly on Thursday.

The opposition members have written a complaint to the Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel against attempted "mob lynching" by AAP MLAs in the assembly.

The argument started when the leader of Opposition, Gupta started discussion regarding Bangladeshi infiltrators in the assembly and was saying 'illegal immigrants from Bangladesh should be expelled from the city as they are one of the main reasons for the crime in the capital. The BJP has been demanding in a set up similar to National Register of Citizens (NRC) kind.

As soon as Gupta began speaking, a group of AAP MLAs gathered together in front of Gupta and started an argument. As both the party members were arguing, Khan went near Gupta shouting and tried to grab and physically hit him.

"With deep sorrow and anguish, the three BJP MLAs want to record our strong protest against the mob lynching indulged in the Assembly today by the AAP MLAs when the matter regarding Bangladeshi infiltrators were was being taken up by us," read the letter filed by the BJP MLAs Gupta, O P Sharma and Jagdish Pradhan.

The members have also wrote a complaint to the Delhi police for filing an FIR against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others who were sitting in protest at the residence of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal earlier. Meanwhile, Delhi's Labour Minister Gopal Rai also stated that government will implement the Center's Minimum Wage Act in Delhi.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court reversed the decision of the government to enhance minimum wage.

"The Delhi government will adopt the Centre's minimum wages scheme will ensure higher wages after the High Court quashed the notification on the matter as -"flawed-" Rai said.