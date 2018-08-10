Home Cities Delhi

Attempt by AAP to mob lynch us in Delhi assembly: BJP MLAs to speaker Ram Niwas Goel

On the fourth day of the monsoon session in Delhi assembly there was heated argument between AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and BJP MLA Vijendra Gupta in the Delhi assembly on Thursday.

Published: 10th August 2018 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Assembly | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On the fourth day of the monsoon session in Delhi assembly there was heated argument between AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and BJP MLA Vijendra Gupta in the Delhi assembly on Thursday.

The opposition members have written a complaint to the Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel against attempted "mob lynching" by AAP MLAs in the assembly.

The argument started when the leader of Opposition, Gupta started discussion regarding Bangladeshi infiltrators in the assembly and was saying 'illegal immigrants from Bangladesh should be expelled from the city as they are one of the main reasons for the crime in the capital. The BJP has been demanding in a set up similar to National Register of Citizens (NRC) kind.

As soon as Gupta began speaking, a group of AAP MLAs gathered together in front of Gupta and started an argument. As both the party members were arguing, Khan went near Gupta shouting and tried to grab and physically hit him.

"With deep sorrow and anguish, the three BJP MLAs want to record our strong protest against the mob lynching indulged in the Assembly today by the AAP MLAs when the matter regarding Bangladeshi infiltrators were was being taken up by us," read the letter filed by the BJP MLAs Gupta, O P Sharma and Jagdish Pradhan.

The members have also wrote a complaint to the Delhi police for filing an FIR against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others who were sitting in protest at the residence of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal earlier. Meanwhile, Delhi's Labour Minister Gopal Rai also stated that government will implement the Center's Minimum Wage Act in Delhi.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court reversed the decision of the government to enhance minimum wage.

"The Delhi government will adopt the Centre's minimum wages scheme will ensure higher wages after the High Court quashed the notification on the matter as -"flawed-" Rai said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi