CM Arvind Kejriwal blames Centre for stalling work in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at BJP government in Centre in the Delhi Assembly on Friday while talking about installation of CCTV cameras in the capital. Blaming the BJP for stalling the work, Kejriwal said that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal who is working on the directions issued by the Centre kept on stalling the project deliberately.

While taking a jibe at the BJP government Kejriwal also mentioned Rafale deal in the Delhi Assembly. The assembly also passed a resolution that officers should pay advocates from their own pocket to defend their cases of corruption. Delhi government should not pay for challenging Assembly and it's Committees in Courts.

"The Central government has failed in bettering the law and order situation in the national capital. Presence of CCTV cameras puts fear in the minds of criminals, this proposal is a very significant for the people of Delhi. The BJP through the officers of the government stalled the work for three years but the administrative approval has been given now. BJP should answer that whether they are in favor of requirement of license for installing CCTV cameras" said Kejriwal.

Installation of CCTV cameras in Delhi has been one of the burning topics in the tussle between the Delhi government and Baijal, who formed a committee in order to look into the proposal of the government. The panel submitted its report stating that a NOC from the police is a necessary requirement for anyone who wishes to install the camera. Kejriwal government contested the clause stating that this could leak in corruption in the system.

The CM even tore a copy of the report of the panel in public view rejecting the suggestions. Further taking potshots at the BJP, Kejriwal said "Was the money from Rafale deal not enough, that the BJP through LG is hell-bent on this clause, to fund their party coffers?" quipped Kejriwal in the assembly. The defence deal has been a controversial issue for the present Narendra Modi government over cost of procuring the jets. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party government hit out at the Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh administration for not letting Kejriwal a meet Dalit leader Chandra Bhan 'Ravan', who has been in jail.