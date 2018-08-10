Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal blames L-G for stalling CCTV project

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the BJP government at the Centre in the Delhi Assembly on Friday while talking about installation of CCTV cameras in the national capital.

Blaming the BJP for stalling the work, Kejriwal said that Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal who is working on the directions of the Centre kept on stalling the project deliberately. While taking a jibe at the Modi government Kejriwal also mentioned the Rafale deal in the Delhi Assembly.

The Assembly also passed a resolution that officers should pay advocates from their own pockets to defend their cases of corruption.

Kejriwal also blamed Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Baijal for rise in crimes against women. "In the last few years, cases of crimes have been increased in Delhi. Also, cases of crimes against women have increased, which is a serious issue."

"The Central government has failed in bettering the law and order situation in the national capital. The presence of CCTV cameras puts fear in the minds of criminals, this proposal is very significant for the people of Delhi. The BJP through the officers of the government stalled the work for three years but the administrative approval has been given now. BJP should answer whether they are in favor of requirement of license for installing CCTV cameras" said Kejriwal.

Installation of CCTV cameras in Delhi has been one of the burning issues in the tussle between the Delhi government and the L-G, who formed a committee in order to look into the proposal of the government. The panel submitted its report stating that a NOC from the police was a necessary requirement for anyone wishing to install CCTV cameras. Kejriwal government contested the clause stating that this could lead to corruption in the system.