NHRC issues notice to Delhi police and government over rape of class two student

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued notices to the Delhi Police and the Delhi administration asking for a detailed report within four weeks regarding the rape of a minor girl in a government school on Friday.

Taking suo motu cognizance of media reports that the six-year-old girl, studying in a government school in Central Delhi, was raped by a man working as an electrician with the school, the NHRC issued notices to Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash and Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik.

"Being the custodian of the students, the school authorities are responsible for the safety and security of its students, especially the girl students. Prima facie, the incident indicates towards negligence by the school administration. The Chief Secretary is expected to inform whether all the guidelines/directions issued by authorities for safety of students are being followed by the schools in Delhi," the NHRC notice read.

The human rights watchdog also stated that in its opinion, there should be a separate state human rights commission in Delhi to deal with such cases of violation of human rights.

According to the reports, the sexual abuse took place when the girl was about to return home after her classes ended. The accused also allegedly warned the victim not to tell it to anyone. The victim was medically examined and the reports confirmed that she was raped.