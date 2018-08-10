Home Cities Delhi

Recruitment of 4,000 personnel for Delhi Police under consideration: Rajnath Singh

Saying that Delhi Police has registered a significant improvement in the past four years, Singh lauded it for bringing down heinous crimes in the city.

Published: 10th August 2018 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

DELHI: Delhi Police requires more personnel and a proposal for recruitment on more than 4,000 posts is under serious consideration, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said today.

Saying that Delhi Police has registered a significant improvement in the past four years, Singh lauded it for bringing down heinous crimes in the city.

"Delhi Police requires more force. A proposal for recruitment of over 4,000 personnel is under serious consideration of the ministry," Singh said at an event to inaugurate a new office of DCP (southwest) and residential complex at Cantt police station.

The ministry has already sanctioned recruitment of 3,149 personnel for Delhi Police. Singh also launched an all-women SWAT unit of Delhi Police. The team will be deployed on the ground for Independence Day security.

A demonstration to tackle terrorists by the women members of SWAT was displayed during the event. The all-women unit will be sixth SWAT team of Delhi Police.

The home minister pointed out that traffic management is a big challenge before the Delhi Police, saying the Home Ministry has given in-principle approval to artificial intelligence based Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS).

He asked officers of the force to regularly review systems to ensure prompt women security arrangements in the city.

The home minister also warned Delhi Police personnel against meddling in land-related disputes.

"Police does not need to play the role of the judge in land matters. It is the work of the courts." Delhi's Lt Governor Anil Baijal said the representation of women in Delhi Police should be scaled up to at least 30 per cent. Presently, the force has about 10 per cent women personnel.

In his address, Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik said new recruitment will help increasing the ground presence of the force.

He said the student cadet scheme, which has been started in the southwest district, will be implemented across the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rescue team engages restoring the Kuttiady ghat road which damaged after landslide. (Photo | TP Sooraj / EPS)
Kerala under siege as heavy rains trigger landslides, flash floods
Does Glenn Close deserve an Oscar for 'The Wife'?
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi