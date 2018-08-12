Home Cities Delhi

Delhi statehood: AAP minister Gopal Rai seeks appointment with PM Modi

In his letter to the prime minister, Rai, who is the Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi convener, said he wants to hand over "10 lakh letters" the people of Delhi have written in support of the demand.

Delhi Transport and Rural Development Minister Gopal Rai. | PTI

NEW DELHI: AAP minister Gopal Rai has sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the party's demand for full statehood to Delhi.

According to an AAP functionary, Delhi labour minister Rai wrote to the prime minister on Thursday, seeking time to meet him on August 17 to press for the party's demand.

"The people of Delhi have been demanding full statehood for it for several decades and in this regard, 10 lakh people have written letters to you," Rai wrote in the letter in Hindi.

The party believes that if full statehood is granted to the national capital, it will put an end to the tussle between the Delhi government and the Lt Governor's office on several issues.

