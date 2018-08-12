NDMC school rape case: Girl records statement before a magistrate, reiterates charges

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Class 2 student who was allegedly raped by an electrician in a New Delhi Municipal Council school recorded her statement before a magistrate today, police said.

The seven-year-old girl reiterated all the charges against the accused.

She recalled that the accused had also tried to pull her towards himself on Tuesday, but she had somehow escaped, they said.

The girl was leaving school on Wednesday when the 47-year-old accused allegedly took her to a pump room inside the school premises and forced himself on her.

Police said they would file a charge sheet within 20 days and demand a speedy trial in the case.

A senior police officer alleged negligence on the part of the school in ensuring the safety of the schoolchildren.

"There were no teachers to escort the students to the main gate. The girl was running towards the main gate when the accused took her to the pump house and raped her," he said.