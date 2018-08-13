Fire breaks out in basement of Ashok hotel in Delhi's Chanakyapuri

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out in the basement of The Ashok Hotel at Chanakyapuri today, said a senior officer from the Delhi Fire Service.

A call was received at 12.20 pm about the fire in the hotel's records kept in the basement and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said.

No one was injured.

The fire was doused at 3.15 pm, the officer added.