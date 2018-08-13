Home Cities Delhi

JNU student leader Umar Khalid shot at in Delhi, escapes unhurt

Khalid was at the Constitution Club to attend an event titled 'Khauff Se Azaadi', organised by an organisation named 'United Against Hate'.

An unidentified man opened fire at JNU student Umar Khalid outside the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi on Monday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

NEW DELHI: Some unidentified men targeted JNU student leader Umar Khalid and gunshots were heard at the Constitution Club near Parliament today, but he escaped unhurt, police said.

Witnesses claimed that two shots were fired when Khalid was at the entrance of the club.

The student leader was at the venue to attend an event titled 'Khauff Se Azaadi', organised by an organisation named 'United Against Hate'.

The firearm allegedly used for attacking Umar Khalid. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

Saifi, who was accompanying Khalid, said, "We had gone to have tea when three people came towards us. One of them got hold of Khalid which he resisted."

"There was a melee as a gunshot was heard. But Khalid was not injured. While the accused were fleeing, they fired one more shot."

Later Khalid said, "There is an atmosphere of fear in the country and anybody who speaks against the government is threatened."

Police are at the spot and are investigating the matter.

They have seized the weapon that was dropped by the accused while fleeing.

