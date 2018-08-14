Home Cities Delhi

Kanwariya vandalisation case: Nine more arrested in Delhi

Armed with iron rods and sticks, the group smashed the car after the driver had allegedly tried to brush past one of them while moving on a busy road.

kanwariya

A screengrab from the showing Kanwariyas vandalising a car in Delhi on 8 August 2018. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested nine more persons in connection with the vandalisation of a vehicle by a group of 'Kanwariyas' in Moti Nagar on August 7.

In total, 11 people have been arrested so far in connection with the case.

Violence broke out in South Moti Nagar area on August 7 when a group of 'Kanwariyas' or devotees of Lord Shiva vandalised a vehicle and broke its windshield and windows.

Armed with iron rods and sticks, the group smashed the car after the driver had allegedly tried to brush past one of them while moving on a busy road.

The first arrest took place on August 9 in connection with the case.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Supreme Court directed the police to take strict action against those responsible for erupting violence and breaching laws.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, and comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, reiterated an earlier verdict, which stated that videography of every procession should be made.

The top court, while citing the 2009 judgement, also said that the organisers were responsible for any violence reported during the procession.

