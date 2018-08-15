Home Cities Delhi

AAP leader Ashutosh resigns from party

The journalist-turned-politician had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Chandni Chowk on an AAP ticket.

AAP leader Ashutosh (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: AAP leader Ashutosh today resigned from the party citing a "very very" personal reason.

"Every journey has an end. My association with AAP which was beautiful/revolutionary has also an end.I have resigned from the party/requested PAC to accept the same.

"It is purely from a very very personal reason.Thanks to party/all of them who supported me throughout," he tweeted.

The journalist-turned-politician had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Chandni Chowk on an AAP ticket.

AAP leader Ashutosh

