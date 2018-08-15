Chief secretary assault case charge sheet leaked: Court asks Delhi Police to appear

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court issued notice to the Delhi Police on Tuesday after the AAP government submitted that the law enforcer was leaking parts of charge sheet to media regarding the Chief Secretary assault case. “The investigating agency (the Delhi Police) is selectively leaking the excerpts of the charge sheet to the media malafidely, to assassinate the character of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia allegedly mentioned in the charge sheet,” read the plea.

DCP in-charge Harinder Singh will be appearing in the court on August 25. On Monday, the Delhi Police had filed the charge sheet against CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia along with 11 other AAP MLAs. The police has framed the charges under 13 IPC sections, including hurting a public servant and obstructing a public servant.