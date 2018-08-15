Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal​​​​​​​ greet people on 72nd Independence Day

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Wednesday greeted the people on the occasion of the 72nd Independence Day of the country.

Sharing a couplet from the patriotic song "Sare Jahan Se Accha" by Urdu poet Muhammad Iqbal, Kejriwal wished that the country should develop in all fields and peace should prevail all around.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said: "Religion does not teach us to bear animosity among ourselves. We are of Hind, our homeland is Hindustan."

In his greetings on twitter, Sisodia said only political freedom does not make a country free.

"Let's remind ourselves on the occasion that a free country is not made up of only political freedom. Freedom from the fight of caste, religion and poor mentality against women is also a sign of freedom in a country," he said.