Sulking Ashutosh resigns, AAP leaders try to placate him

The journalist-turned-politician had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Chandni Chowk on an AAP ticket.

AAP leader Ashutosh (File Photo | PTI)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Television journalist-turned-Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashutosh resigned from the party on Wednesday citing personal reasons. While AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal refused to accept his resignation, observers see his decision as a result of the escalating crisis in the party.Reportedly unhappy over denial of party nomination for the Rajya Sabha, a sulking Ashutosh announced his exit on twitter: “Every journey has an end. My association with AAP which was beautiful/revolutionary has also an end. I have resigned from the PARTY/requested PAC to accept the same. It is purely from a very very personal reason.” 

Kejriwal responded by tweeting that he won’t accept the resignation, “not in this life”.

Senior AAP leaders are reportedly trying to convince Ashutosh not to quit. “We will request him to take back his decision. I’ve seen him as a friend, a good human being and a trustworthy partner. Seeing him talk about moving away from the party is heart-wrenching,” said Sanjay Singh, Rajya Sabha MP. Singh, along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai and Dilip Pandey went to meet Ashutosh. 

Ashutosh, who joined AAP in 2014 and unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election from Chandni Chowk,  is the fourth senior leader to leave the party. Earlier, founding members Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan were expelled in April 2015  following differences with Kejriwal while former minister Kapil Mishra had also rebelled against party leadership.

Ashutosh and Kumar Vishwas were speculated to be the main contenders, along with Sanjay Singh, for three Rajya Sabha seats from the AAP quota. But in a surprise decision in January, Kejriwal nominated Naveen  Gupta and Sushil Gupta. Both Ashutosh and Vishwas have been sulking since then. Ashutosh had for the last two months stayed away from AAP’s Press conferences and other events. 

