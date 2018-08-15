Home Cities Delhi

Yamuna again crosses danger mark; authorities issue directions to avoid flood-like situation

According to the east Delhi district administration, the water level of the Yamuna river reached 205.08 metres today while its danger mark is 204.83 metres.

Published: 15th August 2018 12:44 AM

A boy stands in the flood waters near the banks of Yamuna River in New Delhi on Tuesday July 31 2018. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The water level of the Yamuna river today crossed the danger mark and is expected to rise further, prompting authorities to issue directions to take appropriate measures to avoid flood-like situation in Delhi.

Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash today held an emergency meeting with top officers of departments concerned and directed them to be "pro-active" in taking measures for evacuation and providing relief to the people living in the low-lying areas, an official said.

Prakash directed that all the staff in the field should be on duty despite being August 15 a national holiday.

The official said as Haryana has released nearly 1.74 lakh cusecs water from Hathinikund barrage, Yamuna's water level is expected to rise further in the next one or two days.

Last month, the water level of the Yamuna river had crossed the danger mark, prompting authorities to evacuate people living in the low-lying areas.

"The chief secretary has directed officials to repeat the same exercise and necessary precautionary which they had taken during the period of July 28 to July 31," the official said.

Prakash also issued directions to ensure that tentage and food are available at all the locations for the displaced persons from tomorrow.

He directed all stakeholders to depute their staffers at the central control room round-the-clock.

Yamuna river

