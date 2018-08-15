Yamuna river crosses danger mark; 613 people evacuated

Home Cities Delhi

According to the east Delhi district administration, the water level of the Yamuna river reached 205.72 metres at 7 pm today, while its danger mark is 204.83 metres.

Published: 15th August 2018

A family carries their belongings to drier area as they evacuate the flooded Yamuna river bank in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The water level in the Yamuna river today continued to flow above the danger mark, with the authorities evacuating around 600 people so far, officials said.

The authorities had yesterday issued directions to take appropriate measures to avoid a flood-like situation in Delhi.

Officials said 613 people have been evacuated so far.

Last month, the water level of the Yamuna river had crossed the danger mark, prompting authorities to evacuate people living in the low-lying areas.

Yesterday, Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash held an emergency meeting with top officers of departments concerned and directed them to be "pro-active" in taking measures for evacuation and providing relief to the people living in the low-lying areas.

He had directed all stakeholders to depute their staffers at the central control room round-the-clock.

