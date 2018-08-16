Rs 18 lakh burgled from corporate office of builder's group in Noida

By PTI

NOIDA: A burglary of Rs 18 lakh has been reported from the corporate office of a private builder's group here, police said today.

The money was stolen from the firm's office in Sector 63 on Monday night.

The matter came to light yesterday after which a complaint was made at the Noida Phase 3 police station, they said.

According to a police official, four of the security guards employed by the firm have been named in the first information report (FIR).

"It appears that an insider had helped in the theft because the lock at the gate of the office was found open and not broken," he said.

"The culprits took away the safety vault which had the cash from one of the rooms in the corporate office of the builder's group," the official added.

The police said they have lodged a case of burglary and were probing the matter.

"Four persons have been named in the FIR. We are questioning people and also scrutinising the CCTV footage for any leads," the policeman said.

There was no response from the group.