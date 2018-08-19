Home Cities Delhi

Kerala floods: JNU students stage stir, allege manhandling by cops

Published: 19th August 2018 03:27 PM

Members of AISA and JNUSU shouting slogans during their protest in New Delhi on Sunday. (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) staged a protest outside the Home Ministry here today, questioning the Centre why the Kerala floods were not declared a national disaster.

The protesters alleged that they were manhandled and lathi-charged.

Kerala floods: Centre intervened late, poor coverage by national media, say students of premier institutes

They submitted a complaint to the deputy commissioner of police, New Delhi, alleging that women students were subjected to "derogatory comments" and racist remarks were made by the policemen against some students.

The police, however, claimed that no force was used against the students, adding that they were detained at the Parliament Street police station for about an hour.

The police said they were looking into the allegations.

Kerala floods JNUSU national disaster

