Home Cities Delhi

Delhi court sends attackers of JNU student leader Umar Khalid to police custody

The two men, who were arrested on August 20 from Fatehabad in Haryana's Hisar district, had claimed that they were cow vigilantes who wanted to draw attention towards protection of cows.

Published: 21st August 2018 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Umar Khalid

An unidentified man opened fire at JNU student Umar Khalid outside the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi on Monday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court today sent two persons, who had allegedly attacked JNU student leader Umar Khalid in front of the Constitution Club here, to two-day police custody.

The incident took place on August 13 and they were arrested from Haryana a week later.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat allowed the plea of the Delhi Police after it said their custodial interrogation was required.

The two men, who were arrested on August 20 from Fatehabad in Haryana's Hisar district, had claimed that they were cow vigilantes who wanted to draw attention towards protection of cows.

The duo, Darwesh Shahpur and Naveen Dalal, told the police that they had planned to disrupt the event 'Khauff se Azaadi' (Freedom from Fear) that was being held at the Constitution Club on August 13.

When Dalal reached the Constitution Club, he found Khalid outside the venue and attacked him.

Dalal claimed he did not fire from the weapon he was carrying and it fell down while he was fleeing the spot.

However, police are probing Khalid's allegations about the weapon being pointed towards him.

Shahpur was also present at the spot, but did not attack Khalid.

After the attack, they both fled separately.

One of them took a bus and then a metro, according to police, .

The two men told police they wanted to draw attention towards the issue of cow protection and thought targeting the event would highlight their cause, police said.

In a video uploaded on Facebook on August 15, they claimed the attack on Khalid was supposed to be an "Independence Day gift" to citizens.

"We respect our Constitution. But there is no provision in our Constitution to punish mad dogs. By mad dogs, we mean the JNU gang that is making the country weaker and their number is increasing."

"Our elders in Haryana have taught us that such people should be taught a lesson," Shahpur had said in the video message.

Khalid was attacked when he was on his way to take part at the event.

He escaped unhurt.

The Delhi Police had handed over the case to its Special Cell, which incidentally is already probing a sedition case against Khalid and two other JNU students.

A case of attempt to murder was registered by the police in connection with the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Umar Khalid JNU student leader

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Malaria cases on the rise in Hyderabad
Katrina Kaif reveals her 'Bharat' look
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony