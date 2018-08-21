Home Cities Delhi

Personal assistant to Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar commits suicide in New Delhi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A 31-year-old man, who was working as a personal assistant to Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, allegedly committed suicide in New Delhi's Laxmibai Nagar area.

The deceased, Kundan Kumar, hung himself from a ceiling fan at around 2:25 am on August 20 at his residence in Laxmibai Nagar near Sarojini Nagar. He was residing with his family.

Kundan was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

"We received a call at Police Control Room (PCR) late night at 2:25 am. On immediate action, the deceased was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead," said Police.

Kumar is survived by his wife Shivani and a six-month-old son. The dead body has been handed over to his relatives after the post-mortem.

A probe team was deployed at the spot and photographs were taken for investigation. Further enquiry into the matter is underway.

