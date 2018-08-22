Days after Ashutosh's resignation, AAP leader Ashish Khetan hints at quitting

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Just days after the resignation of Ashutosh from Aam Admi Party (AAP), on Wednesday, another journalist-turned-politician Ashish Khetan has hinted to quit the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Khetan in a tweet had cited that he wanted to pursue legal practice and not involve himself in active politics as the reason behind the move.

"I am completely focused on my legal practice and not involved in active politics at the moment. Rest is all extrapolation", Khetan said in the tweet.

Khetan had joined the AAP in 2014 and contested the general elections from New Delhi the same year, but lost to Bharatiya Janata Party's Meenakshi Lekhi.

I had resigned from DDC in April, to join the legal profession. That is all. Not interested in rumours — Ashish Khetan (@AashishKhetan) August 22, 2018

Khetan was made the vice-chairman of the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) three years ago, an advisory body of the Delhi government. But in April this year, he quit the post stating he was going to join the legal profession.

According to sources, Khetan was said to be offered a party ticket to contest the 2019 general elections.