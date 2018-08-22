Home Cities Delhi

Days after Ashutosh's resignation, AAP leader Ashish Khetan hints at quitting

Khetan in a tweet had cited that he wanted to pursue legal practice and not involve himself in active politics as the reason behind the move.

Published: 22nd August 2018 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Ashish Khetan. | (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Just days after the resignation of Ashutosh from Aam Admi Party (AAP), on Wednesday, another journalist-turned-politician Ashish Khetan has hinted to quit the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. 

Khetan in a tweet had cited that he wanted to pursue legal practice and not involve himself in active politics as the reason behind the move.

"I am completely focused on my legal practice and not involved in active politics at the moment. Rest is all extrapolation", Khetan said in the tweet.

Khetan had joined the AAP in 2014 and contested the general elections from New Delhi the same year, but lost to Bharatiya Janata Party's Meenakshi Lekhi.

Khetan was made the vice-chairman of the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) three years ago, an advisory body of the Delhi government. But in April this year, he quit the post stating he was going to join the legal profession.

According to sources, Khetan was said to be offered a party ticket to contest the 2019 general elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ashish Khetan aap Arvind Kejriwal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Manafort 'disappointed' by verdict: Attorney Kevin Downing
First video game featuring Nazi symbols released in Germany
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games