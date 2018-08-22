Man held for sexually assaulting minor daughter in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An 11-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her father in northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park area, the police said today.

After the victim told her mother about the ordeal, they lodged a complaint with Mahendra Park Police Station on August 13, the officer added.

The accused was arrested on the same day and a case was filed under the relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), the officer said.

In her police statement, the victim alleged that her father touched her private parts on several occasions in an inappropriate manner.

These incidents allegedly took place when the victims mother was not present at home, the officer said.

The victim's mother said her husband is an alcoholic who sexually assaulted their daughter when he was in an inebriated state.

The accused is a labourer, the officer said.