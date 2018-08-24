Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Division: Railways to run Ladies Special Trains on Raksha Bandhan

The decision by the Indian Railways will be a welcome move by women across Delhi, who otherwise, have to brave tremendous crowd on a daily basis.

Published: 24th August 2018 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways. (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: To make the occasion of Raksha Bandhan special for women, the Delhi Division of the Indian Railways has decided to run ladies special trains to help women travel in a safe and secure manner.

The day, which is meant to be a celebration of the love between siblings, will now see a thoughtful gesture by the Indian Railways, making it easier for females to travel and meet their brothers in distant parts with ease and comfort.

The decision by the Indian Railways will be a welcome move by women across Delhi, who otherwise, have to brave tremendous crowd on a daily basis.

Raksha Bandhan, which falls on August 26 this year, is symbolised by the tying of a Rakhi, a thread, bracelet or talisman on the wrist as a form of bond and ritual protection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Raksha Bandhan Ladies Special Trains Delhi Division Indian Railways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar