Delhi has 'worst' kind of governance model: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

The governance is "scattered" among the Centre, Delhi government and the local bodies, Sisodia said at a conclave.

Published: 24th August 2018 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The national capital has the "worst" kind of governance model which has been further complicated by involvement of multiple agencies of the Centre, Delhi government and local bodies, leading to a "confusing" situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said today.

The governance is "scattered" among the Centre, Delhi government and the local bodies, Sisodia said at a conclave organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry here.

"There are a lot of governance-related disputes which make the model of governance in Delhi the worst of its kind," he said speaking on the subject 'strong states make strong nation'.

The AAP government in Delhi continues to be involved in a tussle with the Centre and the office of Lieutenant Governor over matters of governance, despite the Supreme Court order last month giving it executive powers in all the subjects except land, law and order and police.

"If you have to seek permission to hold an event, you will have to first determine which agency to approach.

There should be clarity on issues of governance otherwise the state becomes weak," he said.

The confusion in matters of governance leads to a confused state of mind which is not good for the stakeholders including the industry and business, the deputy chief minister said.

Businesses require a strong state to prosper, he added.

