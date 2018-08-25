High Court pulls up Delhi government for denial of readmission to failed students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday pulled up the Delhi government over denial of readmission to 42,503 government school students who failed in the Class 10 exams this year.

The court was hearing a plea filed by an NGO highlighting the denial of readmission to over 400 students in government schools in the national capital.

The plea alleged that instead of being granted readmission in the same government school, the students had been forced to get a transfer certificate (TC) and opt for the National Institute of Open Schooling instead.

In its order, the court said that if the Delhi government failed to grant readmission to all the students, the Court would pass directions on August 28 for grant of readmission to all students who failed in the class 10 in CBSE exams this year.

“How can you throw these students out of school?”, Chief Justice Rajendra Menon asked Delhi government counsel Shadan Farasat.