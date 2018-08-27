Home Cities Delhi

AAP submits 10 lakh letters to PM Modi demanding full statehood for Delhi

The MLAs along with other party leaders assembled at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence and proceeded to submit the letters.

Published: 27th August 2018 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 08:22 PM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: AAP legislators led by party leader Gopal Rai today submitted over 10 lakh letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand full statehood for the national capital.

However, they were stopped by police on the way to Prime Minister's Office and later a select group of legislators submitted the letters.

The Aam Aadmi Party had started a signature campaign in July seeking public support on the same.

"The people of Delhi receive step-motherly treatment from the central government in their own home state. We had started a campaign for full statehood on July 1 and as part of it we launched a signature campaign addressed to the Prime Minister. We have received over 10 lakh signatures," AAP convenor Gopal Rai said.

A special three-day session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly was held in June to discuss the demand for full statehood for the national capital.

The AAP-majority Assembly had even passed a resolution in this regard.

