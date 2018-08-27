Arvind Kejriwal asks voters to reject BJP, Congress in Lok Sabha polls

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today asked people of the national capital to reject both the BJP and Congress in the 2019 general elections and urged them to vote for the AAP for faster development of the city.

The chief minister claimed that if the seven Delhi MPs were from the AAP then they would not have allowed the sealing drive in the city by "stalling Parliament".

After inauguration of Aam Aadmi Party's East Delhi Lok Sabha office, he alleged there was no benefit of giving votes to the BJP and Congress as both parties do not take care of Delhiites.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won all seven seats in the national capital, defeating Congress and AAP candidates.

At the event, he also sought funds for the AAP to contest the upcoming polls.

Kejriwal asked gathering at the event to draw a comparison between the works done by the AAP government and BJP MPs and then decide whom they want to give their votes.

"If all seven MPs were from the Aam Aadmi Party, the pace of work would have been 10 times more. What did you (people) get for voting in favour of BJP candidates?" Kejriwal asked.

Asserting that the AAP will win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, he said, "I want to ask you who have worked a lot for you -- the BJP or AAP. I want to ask if they (people) remember any work done by seven BJP MPs.

"On other side, the Delhi government has reduced electricity bills, and also provided free of cost medicines, setting up of mohalla clinics, improvement of government schools among others."

Kejriwal accused the BJP of creating hurdles in the government's works through the lieutenant governor.

Raising the issue of recent sealing drive, the AAP's national convener alleged that had all seven BJP MPs sat on dharna, sealing would not have been allowed in Delhi.

"Think once if all seven MPs were from the AAP, Parliament would have been stalled, but sealing would not have been allowed...

"The Aam Aadmi Party is the party of common people. AAP thinks about the people of Delhi, but the Congress and BJP do not think about you (people)," Kejriwal said.

He claimed that there is no benefit of voting for the Congress as it is "finished" and it only works for cutting the votes in the elections.

The AAP is yet to officially declare its candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

However, they have named Atishi Marlena (East Delhi), Raghav Chadha (South Delhi), Pankaj Gupta (Chandni Chowk), Dilip Pandey (Northeast Delhi) and Ghuggan Singh (Northwest Delhi) as Lok Sabha constituency in-charge.

Party sources said these five would be declared as AAP's Lok Sabha candidates.