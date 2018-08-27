Home Cities Delhi

Delhi L-G office says no file on CCTV camera installation pending with it

The office of Lt Governor Anil Baijal today clarified that no file from the Delhi government pertaining to the proposed installation of CCTV camera is pending with it.

Published: 27th August 2018 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 10:16 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi L-G Anil Baijal with CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The office of Lt Governor Anil Baijal today clarified that no file from the Delhi government pertaining to the proposed installation of CCTV camera is pending with it.

The L-G office in a statement said a "misleading" impression is being created through certain "media posts and releases" that the file for installation of CCTVs is pending with the office of the lieutenant governor.

"It is hereby clarified that this is incorrect. No file pertaining to installation of CCTVs in Delhi by GNCTD is pending with the office of the Lt. Governor, Delhi," it stated.

The Delhi government plans to install nearly 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras across the national capital to ensure safety of women in the city.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP has stalled the file of CCTV cameras through the L-G for several months.

