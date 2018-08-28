Home Cities Delhi

Air hostess Anissia Batra death case: DCW sends notice to Delhi Police

Anissia Batra, 39, who worked with a German airline, had on July 13 allegedly jumped off from the terrace of her house in south Delhi's Panchsheel Park.

Published: 28th August 2018

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women today sent a notice to Delhi Police to apprise it of the action taken in the air hostess death case.

Her parents had accused her husband Mayank Singhvi of harassing their daughter for dowry, following which he was arrested.

The DCW has sought an inquiry into the matter after Anissa's father, a retired Army Major General, alleged misconduct in the case on the part of South District Police, an official said.

"If no action was taken, reasons for the same, and details of action taken against such officers, if any.

The copy of the FIR registered in the matter, whether the scene of crime was sealed on the day of the incident, or not, please provide reasons for the same," the DCW wrote to the police.

The commission has also sought a copy of post-mortem and autopsy report of the deceased and access to the CCTV footage of the crime scene as well as the details of the hospital where Anissa was taken, the official said.

The case was transferred to the Crime Branch after Anissia's family alleged inadequacies in the manner the local police carried out the investigation, a senior police officer had earlier said.

